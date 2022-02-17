Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 3A Regional Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal16 seconds agoLast Updated: February 17, 2022
BY ZACH RAULIE

Regional semifinals

Region 1

Forest City 55 PAC 49

#2 West Lyon 41 Spirit Lake 29

On Saturday, Forest City will meet West Lyon in Emmetsburg on KIOW 107.3 FM and the Forest City video stream.

Region 2

#4 Estherville Lincoln Central 67 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46

#10 Clear Lake 57 North Fayette Valley 39

#10 Clear Lake will meet #4 Estherville Lincoln Central on Saturday in Algona

Region 3

#6 Center Point-Urbana 54 West Delaware 29

#13 Vinton-shellsburg 53 Wahlert Catholic 49

Regional Final – Saturday at Xavier High School #6  CPU vs.  #13  Vinton-Shellsburg

Region 4

Assumption 39 #7 West Liberty 37

Mid-Prairie 64 West Burlington 58

Regional Final – Saturday at Iowa City West Assumption vs. Mid-Prairie

Region 5

#9 Roland-Story 40 Mount Vernon 29

#8 West Marshall 54 Williamsburg 38

Regional Final – Saturday at Ankeny Centennial #9 Roland-Story vs. #8 West Marshall

Region 6

Ballard 82 Chariton 33

Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont 55 Centerville 35

Regional Final – Saturday at Pleasantville #3 Ballard vs. #15 Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont

Region 7

#5 Sergeant Bluff Luton 49 Atlantic 25

#12 Des Moines Christian 39 Harlan 27

Regional Final – Saturday at Denison #5 SBL vs. #12 Des Moines Christian

Region 8

#1 Unity Christian 45 Sioux Center 42

#14 Cherokee 67 Nevada 45

Regional Final – Saturday at Sioux City East #1 Unity vs.  #14 Cherokee

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal16 seconds agoLast Updated: February 17, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button