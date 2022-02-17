HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 3A Regional Scores
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Forest City 55 PAC 49
#2 West Lyon 41 Spirit Lake 29
On Saturday, Forest City will meet West Lyon in Emmetsburg on KIOW 107.3 FM and the Forest City video stream.
Region 2
#4 Estherville Lincoln Central 67 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46
#10 Clear Lake 57 North Fayette Valley 39
#10 Clear Lake will meet #4 Estherville Lincoln Central on Saturday in Algona
Region 3
#6 Center Point-Urbana 54 West Delaware 29
#13 Vinton-shellsburg 53 Wahlert Catholic 49
Regional Final – Saturday at Xavier High School #6 CPU vs. #13 Vinton-Shellsburg
Region 4
Assumption 39 #7 West Liberty 37
Mid-Prairie 64 West Burlington 58
Regional Final – Saturday at Iowa City West Assumption vs. Mid-Prairie
Region 5
#9 Roland-Story 40 Mount Vernon 29
#8 West Marshall 54 Williamsburg 38
Regional Final – Saturday at Ankeny Centennial #9 Roland-Story vs. #8 West Marshall
Region 6
Ballard 82 Chariton 33
Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont 55 Centerville 35
Regional Final – Saturday at Pleasantville #3 Ballard vs. #15 Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont
Region 7
#5 Sergeant Bluff Luton 49 Atlantic 25
#12 Des Moines Christian 39 Harlan 27
Regional Final – Saturday at Denison #5 SBL vs. #12 Des Moines Christian
Region 8
#1 Unity Christian 45 Sioux Center 42
#14 Cherokee 67 Nevada 45
Regional Final – Saturday at Sioux City East #1 Unity vs. #14 Cherokee