Grassley, Colleagues Introduce Russia Sanctions Legislation

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and a majority of his Republican colleagues in introducing the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act to provide the critical support Ukraine needs to defend itself and deter Russian aggression today, while imposing real costs on the Kremlin for its ongoing and potential future aggression against Ukraine.

“A Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in unnecessary bloodshed for both Ukraine and Russia, which is why we must take steps now to hold the Putin Regime accountable for its brazen aggression and support Ukrainians’ ability to defend themselves while bolstering deterrence in our European allies. We need to send a clear message to Putin: A completely unprovoked, violent invasion will come with enormous costs for Russia,” Grassley said.

“While a ‘military’ invasion has not yet occurred, there are other ways Russia can attack Ukraine that would be debilitating for Ukrainians and European security more generally,” said Risch. “Rather than simply restating authorities the president already has, the NYET Act takes immediate action to permanently stop Nord Stream 2, sends a powerful deterrent message, imposes heavy economic and military costs on Russia, strengthens U.S. allies and partners and supports Ukraine via new authorities, funds and tools.”

Grassley is a co-chair of the Senate Baltic Freedom Caucus, where he has remained closely engaged with our Baltic partners as Russia has amassed forces near Ukraine.

Additional cosponsors of the proposal include Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Kennedy (R-La.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

Text of the NYET Act can be found HERE.

The NYET Act:

Imposes real costs on Russia:

Immediately stops construction of the Nord Stream 2 project and would mandate sanctions on the project without a waiver should Russia invade. Prior to an invasion, the bill suspends sanctions for as long as the German government continues to suspend the certification process.

Sends a clear deterrent message to Putin that an invasion of Ukraine will result in massive economic consequences to Russia’s economy, including: Sanctions on major Russian banks; and Secondary sanctions on banks that continue business with sanctioned Russian banks.

Sanctions Putin’s cronies, enablers, and major banks before Russia further invades Ukraine to ensure Putin pays a price now for hybrid attacks already launched.

Allows any chairman or ranking member of a national security committee to force a determination from the president on whether Russia’s aggression against Ukraine constitutes a major escalation and fulfills conditions to trigger sanctions.

Supports Ukraine before, during, and after a Russian escalation:

Provides $500 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine, including $250 million in emergency funding, with $100 million for emergency lethal assistance for critical capabilities like air defense, anti-armor, and anti-ship capabilities.

Creates a new Ukraine Resistance Fund to help Ukraine resist attempts to occupy or subjugate any new territory Russia seizes, while sending a clear message to Putin that his military will pay a price for advances into sovereign Ukrainian territory.

Authorizes a new Lend-Lease authority for Ukraine.

Expedites congressional review of arms sales and security assistance to Ukraine.

Counters Russian malign influence and aggression throughout Europe: