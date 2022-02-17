Crime & PoliceNews
Gonzalez Sentenced on Possession Charges
Kayla Gonzalez of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 20, 2021. Gonzalez was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Gonzalez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.