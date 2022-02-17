At Hearing, Ernst Sticks Up for Iowa Farmers, Biofuel: “A strong RFS supports rural America”

With the Biden administration continuing to go back on its word with a biofuel agenda amounting to ‘promises made, promises broken,’ U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a relentless and longtime defender of biofuel, this morning stuck up for Iowa farmers and laid out the facts as to why the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) is critical to America’s national security and for consumer access to affordable, homegrown, clean-burning biofuel today and in the future.

At the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee hearing, Ernst began her portion by asking the witnesses about the high cost of fuel and whether the RFS is the cause, to which one witness, Emily Skor of Growth Energy, clarified that it is not the cause. Ernst agreed the RFS is not the cause of high fuel costs, saying “I reject that.” Ernst set the record straight when it comes to liquid fuel and how important it continues to be for American families and businesses and why biofuel needs to be a part of the conversation, stating: “As much as the Biden administration dreams of an all-electric world, the reality is liquid fuels are here to stay.”

She also pointed out the fact that the RFS was created in part “to help reduce America’s dependence on foreign nations.” She emphasized: “I firmly believe energy security is national security. And while President Biden claims to support America’s clean energy economy, he is turning his back on the RFS in favor of electric vehicles, which will only make us more dependent on China.”

Ernst then laid out the facts that show biofuel is a cleaner solution for today and the future, stating: “Science is on our side here too.” She went on: “The latest research shows corn ethanol is 46% less carbon intensive than petroleum-based gasoline and biodiesel is 74% less carbon intensive than petroleum-based diesel. […] So, let’s follow the science and use biofuel as part of clean energy policy.”