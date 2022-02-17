AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews

Anti-Mandate Bill Clears Iowa House Panel

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: February 17, 2022

A House committee has voted for a bill that would ban mask mandates and any future vaccine mandates in schools, including colleges, as well as in businesses, non-profits and government agencies. Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information.

The bill would forbid employers from firing a worker because of their vaccination status. Representative Bruce Hunter from Des Moines, says it’s a dangerous bill.

The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: February 17, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button