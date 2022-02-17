Anti-Mandate Bill Clears Iowa House Panel

A House committee has voted for a bill that would ban mask mandates and any future vaccine mandates in schools, including colleges, as well as in businesses, non-profits and government agencies. Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information.

The bill would forbid employers from firing a worker because of their vaccination status. Representative Bruce Hunter from Des Moines, says it’s a dangerous bill.

The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.