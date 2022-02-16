Steven C. Sebby, 65, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

