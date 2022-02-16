Forest City girls reach state in back-to-back years, Indians qualify four individual
The Forest City girls bowling team didn’t just qualify for state in back-to-back years; the Indians dominated for their third birth to the state meet since 2018.
A Forest City team who broke the school record rolling 2712 earlier this year, the Indians won the state qualifying meeting in Waterloo yesterday by 584 pins over Columbus Catholic, who finished second.
Chiara Thompson led Forest City, who finished first individually just ahead of her teammate Kali Johnson. Both Thompson and Johnson – a returning First Team All-State bowler – have gone back and forth this season leading the Indians. Last year, Johnson finished first for the Indians in the state qualifying meet, while Thompson finished third. Haley Wood also helped push the Indians back to state, finishing in the top-4 individually for a second straight year. Those three all qualified for the separate individually bowling tournament, which will take place a day after the team tournament on February 22nd. Other team members include Axel Fiedler, Eliece Newby, and Jailyn Rodriguez
Cadillac XBC in Waterloo will play home for the state team tournaments next week but was also the venue Forest City qualified in yesterday. The bowling alley has felt like home for Thompson. Along with finishing first yesterday, she rolled her then career-high 429 series at state last year, good for fourth place. Last year, Forest City finished tied 6th place as a team, Johnson finished 16th and Wood grabbed 39th.
The team tournament will take place on February 21st, and KIOW will have full coverage from Waterloo on Monday and Tuesday.
TEAM SCORES
Girls
- 1 Forest City, 2559
- 2 Columbus Catholic, 1975
- 3 Southeast Warren, 1901
- 4 North Iowa, 1377
- 5 Pocahontas Area, 1129
- 6 Emmetsburg, 984
Boys
- 1 Charles City, 3089
- 2 Forest City, 2756
- 3 Emmetsburg, 2218
- 4 Southeast Warren, 2210
- 5 Columbus Catholic, 2181
- 6 Pocahontas Area, 1699