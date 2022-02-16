Forest City girls reach state in back-to-back years, Indians qualify four individual

The Forest City girls bowling team didn’t just qualify for state in back-to-back years; the Indians dominated for their third birth to the state meet since 2018.

A Forest City team who broke the school record rolling 2712 earlier this year, the Indians won the state qualifying meeting in Waterloo yesterday by 584 pins over Columbus Catholic, who finished second.

Chiara Thompson led Forest City, who finished first individually just ahead of her teammate Kali Johnson. Both Thompson and Johnson – a returning First Team All-State bowler – have gone back and forth this season leading the Indians. Last year, Johnson finished first for the Indians in the state qualifying meet, while Thompson finished third. Haley Wood also helped push the Indians back to state, finishing in the top-4 individually for a second straight year. Those three all qualified for the separate individually bowling tournament, which will take place a day after the team tournament on February 22nd. Other team members include Axel Fiedler, Eliece Newby, and Jailyn Rodriguez

Cadillac XBC in Waterloo will play home for the state team tournaments next week but was also the venue Forest City qualified in yesterday. The bowling alley has felt like home for Thompson. Along with finishing first yesterday, she rolled her then career-high 429 series at state last year, good for fourth place. Last year, Forest City finished tied 6th place as a team, Johnson finished 16th and Wood grabbed 39th.

Forest City is one of five other schools returning to state as a team, including last year’s champion Louisa-Muscatine, who has won five straight team titles, the second-place finishers Camanche, third-place Central DeWitt, fourth place Vinton-Shellsburg, and fifth place Wahlert Catholic. Clarinda and Clarke will join those teams as the eight qualifying teams.

The fourth induvial who qualified was on the boys’ side, Jorden Trunkhill. He nearly helped the Indian boys return to state again this year, coming up just short, finishing in second place, behind meet champion Charles City. Trunkhill finished second individually to qualify for the meet on February 22nd at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. Jorden finished 41st as an induvial last year at state for the Indians.

The team tournament will take place on February 21st, and KIOW will have full coverage from Waterloo on Monday and Tuesday.

TEAM SCORES

Girls

Forest City, 2559

Columbus Catholic, 1975

Southeast Warren, 1901

North Iowa, 1377

Pocahontas Area, 1129

Emmetsburg, 984

Boys