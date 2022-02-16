Crime & PoliceNews
Eakins Sentenced on Theft Charges
Zayne Eakins of Garner pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 27, 2021. Eakins was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Eakins was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.