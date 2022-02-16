Crime & PoliceNews

Eakins Sentenced on Theft Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: February 14, 2022

Zayne Eakins of Garner pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 27, 2021. Eakins was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Eakins was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: February 14, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button