Cox Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Anthony Cox of Northwood was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 1, 2021.

For Count 1, Cox was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the sentence imposed in Counts 2 and 3.

For each Count 2 and Count 3, Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended in Count 2. The prison sentences were suspended, and Cox was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison sentences were ordered to run consecutive to Count 1. Cox was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.