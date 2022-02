This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa.

Last week, Logan Sabin scored a game-high 31 points in an 80-76 win over Bishop Garrigan. The win marks the second straight win for North Iowa over Bishop Garrigan since 2009 and 2011.

Along with his points, Sabin had six steals, seven rebounds, and three assists. He shot 47.8% from the field, 44% from three-point range, and 50% from the free-throw line.