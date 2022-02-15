Who’s on First at Waldorf University

The Waldorf University Theater department presents Who’s on First Wednesday through Saturday in Smith Theater at 7:30pm each evening. Anya Golovko is a theater major and assistant director of the show. She explained that the production doesn’t have anything to do with the old Abbott and Costello comedy bit.

Golovko says there are a number of ways to purchase tickets for the performances.

There are a total of four actors in the production. Masks are required to attend the performance. For more information, contact the Waldorf Box Office at (641) 585-8585.