Waldorf OC Rohach leaving for assistant job at Sioux Falls

Waldorf head football coach Will Finley has announced assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Brody Rohach has taken a new job and has departed the program.

“I appreciate coach Rohach and his wife Danielle for everything they’ve done for the program on and off the field,” Finley said while speaking with KIOW on Monday afternoon.

Rohach, a former NCAA Division II quarterback at Wayne State College, came to Waldorf in the spring of 2020 to fill a void left by former head coach Josh Littrell after Finley – a defensive coach – was hired as the Waldorf head man.

Finley on Rohach

Rohach, the first significant hire for Finley as a head coach, guided the Waldorf offensive for two seasons helping the Warriors go 13-6 in that span. The Waldorf offense under Rohach shined in the Warriors victories over the last two seasons scoring an average of 37 points per Waldorf win. Waldorf scored 50 or more points three times under Rohach, winning all three. All six of Waldorf’s losses the past two seasons have come at the hands of NSAA leaders Dickinson State and Valley City State, and in those games, Waldorf’s offense stutter to just an average of 13 points.

With Finley dipping his toes in the head coaching waters at Waldorf for the first time, Rohach is the first limb of Finley’s coaching tree branching off. A Cruel but necessary link of the coaching chain that Waldorf fans aren’t accustomed to. The Warriors are amid the best half-decade in four-year program history, making their coaches sought after.

Rohach’s new job hasn’t been made official and wasn’t discussed with Finley in his interview with KIOW. Still, a source close to the situation explained Brody would be the next quarterbacks coach for Jon Anderson at the University of Sioux Falls. An NCAA Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the same conference Rohach played in.

Finley said they have already started the search for his replacement and will be filled promptly. According to Finley, finding an OC that can begin meeting with players and implementing his offense during spring ball is crucial.

Finley says he’s looking for a coach with an experience base and a coach open to adapting to the players already on campus. More importantly, Finley is looking for a good man to be part of the community his staff has built.

Waldorf’s 2022 schedule hasn’t been released.