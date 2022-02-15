Joseph “Joe” William Pace, age 70, died on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Visitation for Joe will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joe Pace memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City is assisting the family.