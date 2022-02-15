Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBAL: District basketball scores and next round matchups

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal15 seconds agoLast Updated: February 15, 2022

Class 2A

District 6

Forest City 68 Central Springs 46

Forest City plays at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:00 PM Thursday on KIOW. 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67 Belmond-Klemme 22

GHV plays at Osage 7:00 PM Thursday on KIOW.com

Class 1A

District 3

Lake Mills 82 West Bend-Mallard 41

West Hancock 41 Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 38

West Hancock plays at Lake Mills 7:00 PM Thursday on KIOW.com 

North Iowa 50 North Union 28

GTRA 70 Bishop Garrigan 53

North Iowa plays at GTRA 7:00 PM Thursday

District 4

Dunkerton 69 Riceville 38

West Fork 52 Nashua-Plainfield 50

West Fork plays at Dunkerton 7:00 PM Thursday 

Newman Catholic 79 Tripoli 56

North Butler, Greene 47 Rockford 41

North Butler plays at Newman Catholic Thursday at 7:00 PM 

 

 

