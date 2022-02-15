Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBAL: District basketball scores and next round matchups
Class 2A
District 6
Forest City 68 Central Springs 46
Forest City plays at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:00 PM Thursday on KIOW.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67 Belmond-Klemme 22
GHV plays at Osage 7:00 PM Thursday on KIOW.com
Class 1A
District 3
Lake Mills 82 West Bend-Mallard 41
West Hancock 41 Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 38
West Hancock plays at Lake Mills 7:00 PM Thursday on KIOW.com
North Iowa 50 North Union 28
GTRA 70 Bishop Garrigan 53
North Iowa plays at GTRA 7:00 PM Thursday
District 4
Dunkerton 69 Riceville 38
West Fork 52 Nashua-Plainfield 50
West Fork plays at Dunkerton 7:00 PM Thursday
Newman Catholic 79 Tripoli 56
North Butler, Greene 47 Rockford 41
North Butler plays at Newman Catholic Thursday at 7:00 PM