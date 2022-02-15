AudioEducationMediaNews

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Opens

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: February 14, 2022

The United Way of North Central Iowa, along with community partners such as the Forest City Lions Club have launched the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends says the initiative launched nationally in 1995.

In North Central Iowa 25% of children are not reading at proficiency by the fourth grade and Arends says this makes them four times as likely to drop out of school.

Arends says the average sponsorship cost is North Central Iowa is $2.50 per month, per child.

For more information, Arends recommends you call the United Way of North Central Iowa at (641) 423-1774.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: February 14, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button