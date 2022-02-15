Dennis “Denny” McNulty, 75, of Belmond, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating.

Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. There will be a Rosary and Vigil Service beginning at 6:00 PM following visitation on Sunday. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

