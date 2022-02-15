Alne Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Joshua Alne of Thompson pled guilty to Count 1 “Providing False Identification Information,” Count 2 “Interference with Official Acts,” and Count 3 “Public Intoxication,” all simple misdemeanors, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 19, 2021.

For Count 1, Alne was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 2, Alne was sentenced to serve 6 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 3, Alne was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 criminal fine,

applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run

consecutively for a total of 10 days.