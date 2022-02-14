Winnebago County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss any new actions on COVID-19 policies. Infections on the county are down and the board is not expected to take any additional actions.

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland will give her annual update on the state of things in her department. She will outline how the department has assisted county veterans in housing, jobs, benefits, and other resources.

Secondary roads will be discussed by Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders. He will review snow removal, repairs, and future projects on the county roads.

A major issue before the county revolves around Emergency Medical Services and the depleting number of EMT and paramedic workers. The county is considering placing all EMS operations and workers under a county umbrella. This would come at a cost to county taxpayers in the form of a new levy. A meeting with the public has been scheduled on Wednesday at 6pm in the NSB Bank Meeting Room on the corner of Highway 69 and J Street. The public will learn about the plan to move EMS services under county control and the new expected levy costs.

The board is expected to discuss the issue as well during their Tuesday morning meeting.