Norma R. Thompson, age 87 of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Burial will be in the Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

Visitation for Norma will be on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Schott Funeral HomesMittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

