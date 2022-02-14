Give Back Iowa Challenge Registration Is Now Open

Volunteer Iowa announced the launch of the 8th annual Give Back Iowa Challenge, an eight-week challenge from April 1 – May 31, 2022, aimed at engaging Iowans in employer supported volunteering. Alliant Energy and the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative have returned this year as partners to support the challenge. Iowa employers are encouraged to pre-register by March 31st but can elect to participate at any time during the Challenge.

The Give Back Iowa Challenge is an opportunity for employees who volunteer to receive recognition by tracking and reporting their hours. The Challenge was created in 2015 to promote employer volunteer initiatives for organizations of all sizes across the state. Volunteering not only has a significant impact on meeting community needs, but employer supported volunteering has a positive impact on business, including improved employee engagement, organizational commitment, job satisfaction, and retention.

“The Give Back Iowa Challenge was created seven years ago, as a tool for employers to engage their employees in volunteering. The success of the Challenge demonstrates the commitment employers in Iowa have made to promoting volunteerism and service,” Volunteer Iowa Commissioner Angela Jiskoot said. “We continue to prove that Iowans are committed to making Iowa a great place to work and live.”

“Volunteering is a great way to foster a sense of connection,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “It helps boost employee engagement and job satisfaction, which ultimately leads to those employees leading happier and healthier lives, both in and outside of the workplace.”

Iowa employers are encouraged to participate in the Give Back Iowa Challenge and persuade their employees to volunteer and report their volunteer hours. Employers with the highest average number of volunteer hours per employee will be recognized with a visit by the Governor or Lieutenant Governor to their workplace.

Employers can register at any time at https://volunteerchallenge. iowa.gov/volunteer-challenge- employer-registration . Employers who have already registered include:

Alliant Energy

CL Tel

Iowa Healthiest State Initiative

Simpson College

Spencer Municipal Hospital

United Way of East Central Iowa

Volunteer Iowa