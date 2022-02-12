Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Area District results and State Qualifiers

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal9 seconds agoLast Updated: February 12, 2022

To the capital area wrestlers go! Find full results from district wrestling meets that included area teams.

Local teams state qualifiers by the numbers

Osage 7

Central Springs 3

West Hancock 4

Lake Mills 4

Forest City 1

Clear Lake 1

Northwood-Kensett 1

North Union 1

Class 2A District #7 – at Webster City

BOLD = State Qualifiers

  • 1st Place – Jayson Stevens of Hampton-Dumont
  • 2nd Place – Isaac Wilson of Algona
  • 3rd Place – Austin Hansen of Estherville-Lincoln Central
  • 4th Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage

113

    • 1st Place – Carson Doolittle of Webster City
    • 2nd Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
    • 3rd Place – Andon Barrick of Iowa Falls-Alden
    • 4th Place – Tyce Hanson of Okoboji

120

  1. 1st Place – Camron Phetxoumphone of Webster City
  2. 2nd Place – Tate Slagle of Algona
  3. 3rd Place – Darren Adams of Osage
  4. 4th Place – Charlie Showalter of Hampton-Dumont

126

  1. 1st Place – Tucker Stangel of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
  3. 3rd Place – Ethan Traub of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  4. 4th Place – Caleb Jones of Okoboji

132

  1. 1st Place – Anders Kittelson of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
  3. 3rd Place – Tyler LeFevre of Clear Lake
  4. 4th Place – Parker Duitsman of Estherville-Lincoln Central

138

  1. 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
  2. 2nd Place – Brody Hoversten of Iowa Falls-Alden
  3. 3rd Place – Hayden Thompson of Algona
  4. 4th Place – Will Martin of Estherville-Lincoln Central

145

  1. 1st Place – Max Gast of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Cale Kirstein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  3. 3rd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont
  4. 4th Place – Ryan Sommerlot of Pocahontas Area

152

  1. 1st Place – Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  2. 2nd Place – Chase Thomas of Osage
  3. 3rd Place – Brandon Harris of Algona
  4. 4th Place – Parker Moritz of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

160

  1. 1st Place – Nicholas Fox of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
  3. 3rd Place – Brady Jessen of Webster City
  4. 4th Place – Zackary Anderson of Estherville-Lincoln Central

170

  1. 1st Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Mack Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  3. 3rd Place – Evan Estlund of Webster City
  4. 4th Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

182

  1. 1st Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area
  3. 3rd Place – James Gellerman of Okoboji
  4. 4th Place – Kaleb Hambly of Clear Lake

195

  1. 1st Place – CJ Hisler of Webster City
  2. 2nd Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
  3. 3rd Place – Erick Perez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  4. 4th Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont

220

  1. 1st Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Jaxon Cherry of Webster City
  3. 3rd Place – Gabe Hadwiger of Iowa Falls-Alden
  4. 4th Place – Sam Pas of Okoboji

285

  1. 1st Place – Daniel Chavez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  2. 2nd Place – Nick Bronstad of Okoboji
  3. 3rd Place – Mac Muller of Osage
  4. 4th Place – Carter Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont

TEAM RESULTS

1 Osage Osage, IA (GET) OSAG 10 135.5
2 Hampton-Dumont Hampton-Dumont-CAL, IA (GET) HADU 9 92.0
3 Webster City Webster City, IA (GET) WECI 6 90.5
4 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA (GET) CGD 6 80.0
5 Algona Algona, IA (GET) ALGO 4 44.0
6 Iowa Falls-Alden Iowa Falls-Alden, IA (GET) IFA 3 32.0
7 Pocahontas Area Pocahontas Area, IA (GET) POAR 3 30.0
8 Okoboji Okoboji/HMS, IA (GET) OKOB 5 23.0
9 Clear Lake Clear Lake, IA (GET) CLLA 3 21.0
10 Forest City Forest City, IA (GET) FOCI 1 18.0
11 Estherville-Lincoln Central Estherville Lincoln Central, IA (GET) ELC 4 10.0
12 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET) GHV 2 0.0

Class 1A District #2 – at Denver

BOLD = State Qualifiers

106

  1. 1st Place – Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
  2. 2nd Place – Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills
  3. 3rd Place – Dawson Jacobsen of Central Springs
  4. 4th Place – Aiden Feickert of South Winneshiek

113

  1. 1st Place – Hayden Helgeson of Lake Mills
  2. 2nd Place – Nic Brase of Nashua-Plainfield
  3. 3rd Place – Rhett Bonnette of Denver
  4. 4th Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork

120

  1. 1st Place – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
  2. 2nd Place – Gavin Reed of Columbus Catholic
  3. 3rd Place – Liam Stockberger of Newman Catholic
  4. 4th Place – Geraldo Vazquez of Lake Mills

126

  1. 1st Place – Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville
  2. 2nd Place – Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
  3. 3rd Place – Alex Bosch of Newman Catholic
  4. 4th Place – Noah Clikeman of Agwsr

132

  1. 1st Place – Joe Ebaugh of Denver
  2. 2nd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
  3. 3rd Place – Ethan Maldonado of South Winneshiek
  4. 4th Place – Kaden Abbas of Agwsr

138

  1. 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
  2. 2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
  3. 3rd Place – Collin Holm of South Winneshiek
  4. 4th Place – Bo Gerbracht of Agwsr

145

    • 1st Place – Karter Krapfl of Hudson
    • 2nd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
    • 3rd Place – Jackson Carey of Nashua-Plainfield
    • 4th Place – Hayden Brua of Lake Mills

152

  1. 1st Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
  2. 2nd Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
  3. 3rd Place – Blake Carolan of Hudson
  4. 4th Place – Dillon Blickenderfer of Central Springs

160

    • 1st Place – Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic
    • 2nd Place – Lawson Losee of Riceville
    • 3rd Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
    • 4th Place – Beau Kaufman of Lake Mills

170

  1. 1st Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
  2. 2nd Place – MaKade Bloker of North Butler-Clarksville
  3. 3rd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
  4. 4th Place – Titus Evans of Nashua-Plainfield

182

  1. 1st Place – Tate Entriken of Hudson
  2. 2nd Place – Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic
  3. 3rd Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
  4. 4th Place – Ben Navratil of Central Springs

195

    • 1st Place – Kolben Miller of North Butler-Clarksville
    • 2nd Place – Logan Hageman of South Winneshiek
    • 3rd Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic
    • 4th Place – Nathanial Contreras of Central Springs

220

  1. 1st Place – Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills
  2. 2nd Place – Tony Greve of South Winneshiek
  3. 3rd Place – Marshal Schlader of Rockford
  4. 4th Place – Connor Knudtson of Columbus Catholic

285

    • 1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville
    • 2nd Place – Mitchel Marr of Riceville
    • 3rd Place – Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett
    • 4th Place – Tate Miller of Agwsr
1 Nashua-Plainfield Nashua-Plainfield, IA (GET) NAPL 8 110.0
2 Lake Mills Lake Mills, IA (GET) LAMI 8 73.0
3 North Butler-Clarksville North Butler-Clarksville, IA (GET) NBC 4 71.0
4 Central Springs Central Springs, IA (GET) CESP 7 53.5
5 Hudson Hudson, IA (GET) HUDS 3 47.0
5 Northwood-Kensett Northwood-Kensett, IA (GET) NOKE 4 47.0
7 South Winneshiek South Winneshiek, IA (GET) SOWI 5 46.0
8 Columbus Catholic Columbus Catholic, IA (GET) COCA 4 45.0
9 Newman Catholic Newman Catholic, IA (GET) NECA 3 30.0
10 Denver Denver, IA (GET) DENV 2 26.0
10 Riceville Riceville, IA (GET) RICE 2 26.0
12 Rockford Rockford, IA (GET) ROCK 1 10.0
13 Agwsr AGWSR, IA (GET) AGWS 4 0.0
13 West Fork West Fork, Sheffield, IA (GET) WEFO 1 0.0

Class 1A District #3 – at Emmetsburg

BOLD = State Qualifiers

106

  1. 1st Place – Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield
  2. 2nd Place – Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove
  3. 3rd Place – Reid Persinger of West Sioux
  4. 4th Place – Ethan Preston of North Union

113

  1. 1st Place – Landon Price of North Union
  2. 2nd Place – Lincoln Wilcoxon of Emmetsburg
  3. 3rd Place – Ben Philips of Akron-Westfield

120

  1. 1st Place – Braden Graff of West Sioux
  2. 2nd Place – Juan Juarez of Kingsley-Pierson
  3. 3rd Place – Jacob Larson of West Hancock
  4. 4th Place – Nic Lowe of Emmetsburg

126

  • 1st Place – Cameron Clark of West Sioux
  • 2nd Place – Keagan Riley of Sioux Central
  • 3rd Place – Ryerson Boevers of Emmetsburg
  • 4th Place – Keyton Remsburg of South Hamilton

132

  1. 1st Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
  2. 2nd Place – Tyler Orzechowski of Kingsley-Pierson
  3. 3rd Place – Drayven Kraft of West Sioux
  4. 4th Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock

138

  1. 1st Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock
  2. 2nd Place – Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson
  3. 3rd Place – Kaden Hanson of Belmond-Klemme
  4. 4th Place – Aaron Massner of West Bend-Mallard

145

  • 1st Place – Mikey Baker of West Sioux
  • 2nd Place – Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg
  • 3rd Place – Jonathan Krogman of Sibley-Ocheyedan
  • 4th Place – Korey Anderson of Eagle Grove

152

  1. 1st Place – Jace Nelson-Brown of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Creighton Kelly of West Hancock
  3. 3rd Place – Tyler Kennedy of West Sioux
  4. 4th Place – Logan Grimm of West Bend-Mallard

160

  1. 1st Place – Cullen Koedam of West Sioux
  2. 2nd Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
  3. 3rd Place – Rylan De Groot of Western Christian
  4. 4th Place – Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg

170

  1. 1st Place – Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield
  2. 2nd Place – Cade Shirk of Emmetsburg
  3. 3rd Place – Jordan Saul of Gt-ra
  4. 4th Place – Irvin Gomez of West Hancock

182

  • 1st Place – Carson Lynott of West Sioux
  • 2nd Place – Brent Greenfield of South Hamilton
  • 3rd Place – Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg
  • 4th Place – Dakota Deuschle of Sioux Central

195

  • 1st Place – Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg
  • 2nd Place – Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield
  • 3rd Place – Michael Block, Jr of Sibley-Ocheyedan
  • 4th Place – Jack Mendoza of Eagle Grove

220

  1. 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
  2. 2nd Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove
  3. 3rd Place – Tanner Murray of Gt-ra
  4. 4th Place – Ashton McMillan of West Sioux

285

  1. 1st Place – Cael Moffatt of Akron-Westfield
  2. 2nd Place – Gage Jorgenson of Emmetsburg
  3. 3rd Place – David Smith of West Hancock
  4. 4th Place – Keegan McMillan of West Sioux
Team Season Team Abbr Count Points
1 West Sioux West Sioux, Hawarden, IA (GET) WESI 10 122.0
2 Emmetsburg Emmetsburg, IA (GET) EMME 10 112.5
3 West Hancock West Hancock, Britt, IA (GET) WEHA 8 84.0
4 Akron-Westfield Akron-Westfield, IA (GET) AKWE 5 77.0
5 Eagle Grove Eagle Grove, IA (GET) EAGR 5 44.0
6 Kingsley-Pierson Kingsley-Pierson, IA (GET) KIPI 3 37.0
7 Gt-ra Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, IA (GET) GTRA 2 19.0
8 North Union North Union, IA (GET) NOUN 2 18.0
8 Sibley-Ocheyedan Sibley-Ocheyedan, IA (GET) SIOC 2 18.0
10 South Hamilton South Hamilton, IA (GET) SOHA 2 13.5
11 Sioux Central Sioux Central, IA (GET) SICE 2 12.0
12 Belmond-Klemme Belmond-Klemme, IA (GET) BEKL 1 8.0
12 Western Christian Western Christian, Hull, IA (GET) WECH 1 8.0
14 West Bend-Mallard West Bend-Mallard, IA (GET) WBM 2 0.0

 

 

