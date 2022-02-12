Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Area District results and State Qualifiers
To the capital area wrestlers go! Find full results from district wrestling meets that included area teams.
Local teams state qualifiers by the numbers
Osage 7
Central Springs 3
West Hancock 4
Lake Mills 4
Forest City 1
Clear Lake 1
Northwood-Kensett 1
North Union 1
Class 2A District #7 – at Webster City
BOLD = State Qualifiers
- 1st Place – Jayson Stevens of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Isaac Wilson of Algona
- 3rd Place – Austin Hansen of Estherville-Lincoln Central
- 4th Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage
113
-
- 1st Place – Carson Doolittle of Webster City
- 2nd Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
- 3rd Place – Andon Barrick of Iowa Falls-Alden
- 4th Place – Tyce Hanson of Okoboji
120
- 1st Place – Camron Phetxoumphone of Webster City
- 2nd Place – Tate Slagle of Algona
- 3rd Place – Darren Adams of Osage
- 4th Place – Charlie Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
126
- 1st Place – Tucker Stangel of Osage
- 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Ethan Traub of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 4th Place – Caleb Jones of Okoboji
132
- 1st Place – Anders Kittelson of Osage
- 2nd Place – Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
- 3rd Place – Tyler LeFevre of Clear Lake
- 4th Place – Parker Duitsman of Estherville-Lincoln Central
138
- 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Brody Hoversten of Iowa Falls-Alden
- 3rd Place – Hayden Thompson of Algona
- 4th Place – Will Martin of Estherville-Lincoln Central
145
- 1st Place – Max Gast of Osage
- 2nd Place – Cale Kirstein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont
- 4th Place – Ryan Sommerlot of Pocahontas Area
152
- 1st Place – Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 2nd Place – Chase Thomas of Osage
- 3rd Place – Brandon Harris of Algona
- 4th Place – Parker Moritz of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
160
- 1st Place – Nicholas Fox of Osage
- 2nd Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
- 3rd Place – Brady Jessen of Webster City
- 4th Place – Zackary Anderson of Estherville-Lincoln Central
170
- 1st Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Mack Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 3rd Place – Evan Estlund of Webster City
- 4th Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
182
- 1st Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area
- 3rd Place – James Gellerman of Okoboji
- 4th Place – Kaleb Hambly of Clear Lake
195
- 1st Place – CJ Hisler of Webster City
- 2nd Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
- 3rd Place – Erick Perez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 4th Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
220
- 1st Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
- 2nd Place – Jaxon Cherry of Webster City
- 3rd Place – Gabe Hadwiger of Iowa Falls-Alden
- 4th Place – Sam Pas of Okoboji
285
- 1st Place – Daniel Chavez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- 2nd Place – Nick Bronstad of Okoboji
- 3rd Place – Mac Muller of Osage
- 4th Place – Carter Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
TEAM RESULTS
|1
|Osage
|Osage, IA (GET)
|OSAG
|10
|135.5
|2
|Hampton-Dumont
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL, IA (GET)
|HADU
|9
|92.0
|3
|Webster City
|Webster City, IA (GET)
|WECI
|6
|90.5
|4
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA (GET)
|CGD
|6
|80.0
|5
|Algona
|Algona, IA (GET)
|ALGO
|4
|44.0
|6
|Iowa Falls-Alden
|Iowa Falls-Alden, IA (GET)
|IFA
|3
|32.0
|7
|Pocahontas Area
|Pocahontas Area, IA (GET)
|POAR
|3
|30.0
|8
|Okoboji
|Okoboji/HMS, IA (GET)
|OKOB
|5
|23.0
|9
|Clear Lake
|Clear Lake, IA (GET)
|CLLA
|3
|21.0
|10
|Forest City
|Forest City, IA (GET)
|FOCI
|1
|18.0
|11
|Estherville-Lincoln Central
|Estherville Lincoln Central, IA (GET)
|ELC
|4
|10.0
|12
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET)
|GHV
|2
|0.0
Class 1A District #2 – at Denver
BOLD = State Qualifiers
106
- 1st Place – Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
- 2nd Place – Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Dawson Jacobsen of Central Springs
- 4th Place – Aiden Feickert of South Winneshiek
113
- 1st Place – Hayden Helgeson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Nic Brase of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Rhett Bonnette of Denver
- 4th Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork
120
- 1st Place – Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
- 2nd Place – Gavin Reed of Columbus Catholic
- 3rd Place – Liam Stockberger of Newman Catholic
- 4th Place – Geraldo Vazquez of Lake Mills
126
- 1st Place – Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville
- 2nd Place – Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Alex Bosch of Newman Catholic
- 4th Place – Noah Clikeman of Agwsr
132
- 1st Place – Joe Ebaugh of Denver
- 2nd Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
- 3rd Place – Ethan Maldonado of South Winneshiek
- 4th Place – Kaden Abbas of Agwsr
138
- 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
- 3rd Place – Collin Holm of South Winneshiek
- 4th Place – Bo Gerbracht of Agwsr
145
-
- 1st Place – Karter Krapfl of Hudson
- 2nd Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
- 3rd Place – Jackson Carey of Nashua-Plainfield
- 4th Place – Hayden Brua of Lake Mills
152
- 1st Place – McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
- 2nd Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
- 3rd Place – Blake Carolan of Hudson
- 4th Place – Dillon Blickenderfer of Central Springs
160
-
- 1st Place – Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic
- 2nd Place – Lawson Losee of Riceville
- 3rd Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
- 4th Place – Beau Kaufman of Lake Mills
170
- 1st Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – MaKade Bloker of North Butler-Clarksville
- 3rd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
- 4th Place – Titus Evans of Nashua-Plainfield
182
- 1st Place – Tate Entriken of Hudson
- 2nd Place – Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic
- 3rd Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
- 4th Place – Ben Navratil of Central Springs
195
-
- 1st Place – Kolben Miller of North Butler-Clarksville
- 2nd Place – Logan Hageman of South Winneshiek
- 3rd Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic
- 4th Place – Nathanial Contreras of Central Springs
220
- 1st Place – Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Tony Greve of South Winneshiek
- 3rd Place – Marshal Schlader of Rockford
- 4th Place – Connor Knudtson of Columbus Catholic
285
-
- 1st Place – Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville
- 2nd Place – Mitchel Marr of Riceville
- 3rd Place – Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett
- 4th Place – Tate Miller of Agwsr
|1
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Nashua-Plainfield, IA (GET)
|NAPL
|8
|110.0
|2
|Lake Mills
|Lake Mills, IA (GET)
|LAMI
|8
|73.0
|3
|North Butler-Clarksville
|North Butler-Clarksville, IA (GET)
|NBC
|4
|71.0
|4
|Central Springs
|Central Springs, IA (GET)
|CESP
|7
|53.5
|5
|Hudson
|Hudson, IA (GET)
|HUDS
|3
|47.0
|5
|Northwood-Kensett
|Northwood-Kensett, IA (GET)
|NOKE
|4
|47.0
|7
|South Winneshiek
|South Winneshiek, IA (GET)
|SOWI
|5
|46.0
|8
|Columbus Catholic
|Columbus Catholic, IA (GET)
|COCA
|4
|45.0
|9
|Newman Catholic
|Newman Catholic, IA (GET)
|NECA
|3
|30.0
|10
|Denver
|Denver, IA (GET)
|DENV
|2
|26.0
|10
|Riceville
|Riceville, IA (GET)
|RICE
|2
|26.0
|12
|Rockford
|Rockford, IA (GET)
|ROCK
|1
|10.0
|13
|Agwsr
|AGWSR, IA (GET)
|AGWS
|4
|0.0
|13
|West Fork
|West Fork, Sheffield, IA (GET)
|WEFO
|1
|0.0
Class 1A District #3 – at Emmetsburg
BOLD = State Qualifiers
106
- 1st Place – Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield
- 2nd Place – Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove
- 3rd Place – Reid Persinger of West Sioux
- 4th Place – Ethan Preston of North Union
113
- 1st Place – Landon Price of North Union
- 2nd Place – Lincoln Wilcoxon of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – Ben Philips of Akron-Westfield
120
- 1st Place – Braden Graff of West Sioux
- 2nd Place – Juan Juarez of Kingsley-Pierson
- 3rd Place – Jacob Larson of West Hancock
- 4th Place – Nic Lowe of Emmetsburg
126
- 1st Place – Cameron Clark of West Sioux
- 2nd Place – Keagan Riley of Sioux Central
- 3rd Place – Ryerson Boevers of Emmetsburg
- 4th Place – Keyton Remsburg of South Hamilton
132
- 1st Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Tyler Orzechowski of Kingsley-Pierson
- 3rd Place – Drayven Kraft of West Sioux
- 4th Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock
138
- 1st Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson
- 3rd Place – Kaden Hanson of Belmond-Klemme
- 4th Place – Aaron Massner of West Bend-Mallard
145
- 1st Place – Mikey Baker of West Sioux
- 2nd Place – Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – Jonathan Krogman of Sibley-Ocheyedan
- 4th Place – Korey Anderson of Eagle Grove
152
- 1st Place – Jace Nelson-Brown of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Creighton Kelly of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Tyler Kennedy of West Sioux
- 4th Place – Logan Grimm of West Bend-Mallard
160
- 1st Place – Cullen Koedam of West Sioux
- 2nd Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
- 3rd Place – Rylan De Groot of Western Christian
- 4th Place – Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg
170
- 1st Place – Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield
- 2nd Place – Cade Shirk of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – Jordan Saul of Gt-ra
- 4th Place – Irvin Gomez of West Hancock
182
- 1st Place – Carson Lynott of West Sioux
- 2nd Place – Brent Greenfield of South Hamilton
- 3rd Place – Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg
- 4th Place – Dakota Deuschle of Sioux Central
195
- 1st Place – Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield
- 3rd Place – Michael Block, Jr of Sibley-Ocheyedan
- 4th Place – Jack Mendoza of Eagle Grove
220
- 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove
- 3rd Place – Tanner Murray of Gt-ra
- 4th Place – Ashton McMillan of West Sioux
285
- 1st Place – Cael Moffatt of Akron-Westfield
- 2nd Place – Gage Jorgenson of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – David Smith of West Hancock
- 4th Place – Keegan McMillan of West Sioux
|Team
|Season Team
|Abbr
|Count
|Points
|1
|West Sioux
|West Sioux, Hawarden, IA (GET)
|WESI
|10
|122.0
|2
|Emmetsburg
|Emmetsburg, IA (GET)
|EMME
|10
|112.5
|3
|West Hancock
|West Hancock, Britt, IA (GET)
|WEHA
|8
|84.0
|4
|Akron-Westfield
|Akron-Westfield, IA (GET)
|AKWE
|5
|77.0
|5
|Eagle Grove
|Eagle Grove, IA (GET)
|EAGR
|5
|44.0
|6
|Kingsley-Pierson
|Kingsley-Pierson, IA (GET)
|KIPI
|3
|37.0
|7
|Gt-ra
|Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, IA (GET)
|GTRA
|2
|19.0
|8
|North Union
|North Union, IA (GET)
|NOUN
|2
|18.0
|8
|Sibley-Ocheyedan
|Sibley-Ocheyedan, IA (GET)
|SIOC
|2
|18.0
|10
|South Hamilton
|South Hamilton, IA (GET)
|SOHA
|2
|13.5
|11
|Sioux Central
|Sioux Central, IA (GET)
|SICE
|2
|12.0
|12
|Belmond-Klemme
|Belmond-Klemme, IA (GET)
|BEKL
|1
|8.0
|12
|Western Christian
|Western Christian, Hull, IA (GET)
|WECH
|1
|8.0
|14
|West Bend-Mallard
|West Bend-Mallard, IA (GET)
|WBM
|2
|0.0