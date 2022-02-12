Dairy Goat Webinar Series for Local Producers Continues in 2022

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team will continue its quarterly dairy goat webinar in 2022 with all webinar dates and topics identified. All webinars will be from noon to 1:15 p.m.

March 15 – Join Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach dairy specialist, and Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach, as they discuss milking systems and facility design as it relates to milking dairy goats and recommended housing and ventilation design.

June 14 – Join Paul Plummer, ISU College of Veterinary Medicine, and executive director of National Institute of Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education, as he discusses Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis and practical ways to manage the spread of CAE in your herd.

Sept. 13 – Subclinical mastitis at dry off can be a bottle neck in the push to improve milk quality in dairy goat herds. Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is working to determine meat and milk withdrawal times in dairy goats for two intramammary antibiotic treatments commonly used to mitigate this issue in dairy cattle in order to give producers safer tools to provide top quality goat milk products to consumers. Pat Gorden and Michelle Buckley, both from the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine, will present this research information.

This work is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Agricultural and Food Research Initiative Competitive Program, Antimicrobial Resistance number: 2020-04197.

