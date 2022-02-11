Forest City Boys wrap regular season with a win, Girls Regional tournament scores

SPORTS NEWS FEBRUARY 11 2022

The Forest City Boys Basketball team ended the regular season with a 64-48 win over West Fork in a Top of Iowa Crossover game. Forest City trailed by 2 at the half, before clamping down defensively, limiting the Warhawks to 11 2nd half points. Carter Bruckhoff led the charge with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Andrew Snyder added 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocked shots. Connor Sopko had 12 on 4 3 pointers. Forest City is now 11-10, and takes on Central Springs Monday night at 6:30 in Garner, in the 2A District 3 tournament.

Other Boys basketball scores:

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Bishop Garrigan 55

Girls Tournament Scores:

Saint Ansgar 46, North Iowa 34

West Bend-Mallard 64, Newman Catholic 60

Northwood-Kensett 62, North Butler 30

Riceville 64, Rockford 34

Clarksville 51, Janesville 34

AGWSR 46, St. Edmond 18

Tomorrow, the Forest City Indian basketball team opens 3A regional play by playing host to Algona. Forest City defeated the Bulldogs 56-41 back in November. Game time is 7 pm. Broadcast will be on KIOW and video streamed at kiow.com.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals travel to Pocahontas to take on Pocahontas Area in 3A regional play. Game time is 7 pm. The game will be broadcast on KHAM B103.1, as well as video streamed on the GHV Video Stream.

The Waldorf Warriors play host to Mayville State University Saturday afternoon at the Hanson Fieldhouse. Women’s game is set for 3 pm, with the men to follow at 5 pm. The broadcast will be on B103.

District wrestling tournaments will take place throughout the state on Saturday, and we’ll have reports from 3 tournaments, starting at Noon. Reports from the Class 1A in Emmetsburg will be on the air at 15 past each hour, with West Hancock and Belmond-Klemme competing. 2A reports from Webster City will cover Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Clear Lake, and Osage at 30 past the hour, while 1A reports from Denver will be at 45 past the hour featuring Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett, Central Springs, and Newman Catholic wrestlers.

98.7 KISS Country will be doing live hold by hold video from the 2A District in Webster City. Nolan Peters will be on the call. That video feed can be found at 987kisscountry.com, and there will be a link on the Forest City and GHV Video stream pages as well.