Ernst Calls Out Progressive Politicians, Prosecutors for “Take No Prisoners” Approach on Crime

After unveiling a new effort that would increase the penalties for violent offenders and child predators, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) took progressive politicians and lenient district attorneys to task on the Senate floor for their permissive policies that are allowing crime to run rampant across the country. Using illustrations from Grand Theft Auto, Ernst slammed progressive politicians and prosecutors for treating crime as “fun and games with no real-world penalties and only rewards.”

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: February 11, 2022
