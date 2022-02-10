Tessie D. Johnson, 100, of Hayfield, passed away February 9, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Concord Township Cemetery. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Garner United Methodist Church.

Tessie Della Blank Johnson, the daughter of Thomas and Esther (Malek) Blank, was born November 15, 1921, on her maternal grandparent’s farm in Minnesota. She graduated from Hayfield High School in 1939. On April 5, 1942, she married Marvin Gaylord Johnson at Newport, Rhode Island. Tessie was a member of Garner United Methodist Church. She was an active member in the Hayfield Methodist Church including Sunday School teacher, Altar Guild and singing. She participated in the Hayfield You Go I Go Club as well as the Garfield Madison Club. She was the business manager for their family business, Johnson Construction and later worked for a CPA in Forest City and at Winnebago Industries. Tessie was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, baking and family.

Tessie is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Gene (Suzanne) Johnson of Windermere, FL and Bruce (Shannon) Johnson of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Casey Johnson, St. Augustine FL, Molly Fox (Joel), Ankeny, Stephanie Johnson, Oskaloosa; three great grandchildren, Chad, Trice and Tessie Fox; a brother, Sylvester (Emma) Blank of West Des Moines as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, April 28, 2012; her parents; three brothers, Lehman, Jack and Curtis; two sisters, Eunice and Marcia; and daughter-in-law, Lori Johnson.