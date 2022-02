Debra Bertelsen, 61, from Forest City, passed away Tuesday, February 8, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral mass will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 12, at Divine Mercy Parish – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wesley.

Visitation will be 9 – 11 AM Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Oakcrest Funeral Services in Wesley.

