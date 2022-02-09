Virtual ‘Stay Independent’ Nutrition Series Begins in February

“Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series” is a food and health program offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for adults age 60 and older. The six-week, comprehensive course is being offered virtually beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., or Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.

The hour-long sessions will run each Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. There is no charge for the series, but registration is required.

“Nutrition risk assessments of older Iowans revealed that nearly one out of four are at risk for malnutrition or are malnourished,” said Sarah Francis, a human sciences state specialist in food and health.

The key behaviors placing these adults at risk include not eating three meals a day and having limited intakes of produce and protein. In addition, most are not physically active, which can increase their risk of sarcopenia, or age-related muscle wasting, Francis said.

“Stay Independent” provides research-based nutrition and wellness information intended to help adults age 60 and older reduce their nutritional risk through lifestyle changes. The program includes six lessons designed to meet the needs of older Iowans: Three Meals a Day, Feast on Fruits and Vegetables, Power Up with Protein, Brain Health, Cooking for One or Two, and Exercise Your Independence.

“Each week you’ll take part in an interactive class discussion using Zoom and will be able to interact during the class using chat,” said Jill Weber, a human sciences specialist in food and health who is helping to lead the sessions.

To sign up for “Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series” please register at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/stay-independent. You will receive a confirmation email that includes class handouts and a link for the Zoom sessions. Please contact Amy Jones at amyj@iastate.edu or 641-530-9244 if you have questions.