Sonja (Ahlstrom) Lobdell

Sonja (Ahlstrom) Lobdell, 72, of Belmond, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services for Sonja Lobdell will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

 

