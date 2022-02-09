As Crime Surges Across US, Ernst Leads Effort to Toughen Penalties for Violent Offenders, Child Predators

With violent crime on the rise across the country, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is taking action to hold perpetrators accountable and help ensure the safety of Iowans and all Americans. Ernst is leading the Holding Violent Criminals and Child Predators Accountable Act of 2022, a bill that would increase the penalties for violent offenders and child predators, including life imprisonment for repeat offenders.

“Across the country, violent crime is on the rise, and the Biden administration and other Democratic politicians are asleep at the wheel—failing to take action to keep our citizens safe. In fact, more and more dangerous felons are being released across the country as a result of permissive policies being pushed by progressive politicians and lenient district attorneys who view punishment as the real crime. Iowans are concerned, and want their elected officials to take action, which is why I’m leading this effort to increase penalties for violent offenders and child predators to help keep folks safe and hold perpetrators accountable,” said Senator Ernst.

The Holding Violent Criminals and Child Predators Accountable Act of 2022:

· Protects children from sexual abuse: Includes provisions that increase the statutory maximum penalty to life imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a ward, and sexual contact with a child 12 years of age or under.

· Punishes child pornographers: Includes provisions that enhance the statutory maximum penalty for those convicted of transporting, distributing, or selling child pornography to 40 years for first time offenders and life imprisonment for repeat offenders. This bill also changes the statutory maximum to life imprisonment for those convicted of producing child pornography.

· Establishes mandatory minimum for Interstate Domestic Violence resulting in death: This bill also increases penalties for those convicted of interstate domestic violence resulting in life threatening or serious bodily injury to a victim and includes, for the first time, a 15-year mandatory minimum for interstate domestic violence resulting in the death of a victim.