Worth Board Hears About a Return of WOTUS Rules

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were introduced to possible more restrictive rules regarding Waters of the United States or WOTUS. It appears that the current administration might be tightening up on regulations surrounding the area drainage and waterways.

John Torbert with the Iowa Drainage District Association addressed the board regarding these possible new rules.

During the Trump Administration, the rules were reversed and the word “navigable” was reintroduced into the rules. Area farmers were given more freedom as their ponds and streams did not fall under federal control.

All drainage systems in the area are connected to a stream or river. These flow into more navigable rivers in the state. By skirting the judicial stay, the new regulation could create problems for area drainage district trustees and supervisory boards.

The new rules would effectively take away local control of drainage systems and rely more heavily on state and federal decision making.