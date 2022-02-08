Marie A. Formanek, 91, of Garner passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 14, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a rosary at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

