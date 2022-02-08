Iowa 4-H Invites Area Educators to Participate in Free Training to Prepare for Summer NASA Astro Camps

Registration is now open for the no-cost Educators Astro Camp Training on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames. A reception will be held the night before, May 19, from 7-9 p.m. at Reiman Gardens. Register online at https://go.iastate.edu/KJKEVU.

Youth will participate in Astro Camp events across the state this summer. The training, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and sponsored in part by the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, is open to any educator who plans to host an Astro Camp in their area after attending. Additional requirements include sharing basic participant data from the event, such as the number of youth who attended and photos. The training is limited to the first 50 educators, and all participants will leave with an Astro Camp materials kit.

Astro Camp gives all youth the chance to get involved in and experience science, technology, engineering and mathematics and to inspire future astronauts and engineers to learn about space with NASA unique activities.

Participants in the training will learn more about NASA’s work, participate in a simulated mission, receive training on Astro Camp lessons and more.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for Iowa educators to attend an Astro Camp,” said Sara Nelson, 4-H STEM program specialist. “Not only will you walk away with a material kit to support youth learning, but you will also have the opportunity to take part in a fun, interactive day with fellow space enthusiasts. If you love space and education, this is the camp for you!”

Astro Camp is a great way to help youth foster career dreams of tomorrow and develop life-changing goals through Next Generation science, math and engineering skills, Nelson said.

For more information on Astro Camp, please contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.