Grassley Reflects on the RNC Resolution

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is hesitant to criticize actions taken by the Republican National Committee last week against two Republican members of the U. S. House. The two were condemned and censured for serving on the House panel investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U. S. Capitol. Grassley was asked if he agrees with the RNC’s resolution.

The RNC resolution focused on GOP Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Grassley says he doesn’t concern himself much with the RNC’s actions.

The RNC referred to the January 6th attack as “a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Grassley offered a brief comment when asked to respond to whether the incident was “legitimate political discourse.”