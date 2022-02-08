Feenstra Wants Congress to Work on a Balanced Budget

U. S. House Representative Randy Feenstra says Congress needs to work towards a balanced budget to get the nation’s economy back on track, but the 4th District Representative says that is proving difficult.

Feenstra says the talk of the federal reserve raising interest rates won’t fix the problem.

The Representative from Hull says there is no leadership being shown by President Biden or majority democrats to address the nation’s inflation:

He says it’s frustrating being in the minority party in Congress where it’s tough to get any movement on possible solutions to the economic problems facing the country.