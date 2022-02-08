Forever Chemicals in Water Seminar is Wednesday

The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Feb. 9 at noon will feature Dana W. Kolpin, research hydrologist, U.S. Geological Survey. Kolpin is co-lead of the USGS Food Resources Integrated Science Team and has published extensively on topics related to the fate, transport and effects of environmental contaminants. He has recently worked on the first statewide spatiotemporal assessment of polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” in Iowa streams.

Iowa Learning Farms is part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

In the webinar, “A Comprehensive Statewide Spatiotemporal Assessment of PFAS in an Agricultural Region of the U.S.,” Kolpin will discuss outcomes of the study, which include the growth trends of PFAS levels in Iowa’s waterways and multiple potential agriculture-related release pathways for PFAS, such as biosolids and livestock manure, to enter the ecosystem. He will also speak about the mobility and persistence of PFAS that may enter water in both urban and rural areas.

“There is growing public concern about PFAS levels in water, but relatively little research has been conducted in agricultural regions such as Iowa to document levels and potential sources,” said Kolpin. “This study provides a critical baseline of PFAS data not previously available and documents the existence of PFAS even in rural basins.”

Participants in Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Webinars are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/webinars.

A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.