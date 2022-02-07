Darlene Hansmeier, 84, of Corwith passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating. Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Friday at Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

If so desired, memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.

Lois Darlene Hansmeier, the daughter of Paul and Frances (Wortman) Nilges was born March 7, 1937 near Atlantic, Iowa. She attended Des Moines Township School and graduated from high school. On September 21, 1957 she was married to Donald E. Hansmeier in the parsonage of the United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake. They lived in Corwith where they raised their two children. Darlene was an accomplished musician and taught both piano and organ lessons in her home and at her employer for many years. Among her accomplishments was accompanying students at Corwith-Wesley school for musical competitions. Before being employed by North Iowa Sewing and Music in Algona, Humboldt and Mason City, she enjoyed several years of traveling across the country with her husband and children while Don was employed by Winnebago Industries which included trips to the rallies in New Orleans and Mardi Gras. She then worked at Bill’s Red Owl in Garner, Dollar General in Britt, Bomgaar’s in Algona and finally, Kmart in Algona for close to 13 years. She also played organ for church services at the United Methodist Church in Corwith for many years. She enjoyed teaching music, crocheting and sewing including making most of her children’s clothing. Darlene also had a large collection of bells and a profound love of horses.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Peggy Sue Smith of West Des Moines; son, Dale (Katie) Hansmeier of Apple Valley, MN; four grandsons, Donovan Smith, Andrew (Tiffany) Smith, Paul Hansmeier and Zachary Hansmeier; two great grandchildren, Reilynn Martin and Rowhen Smith; two step great granddaughters, Madi and Sage Goehry; sister-in-law, Gerry Hansmeier; three nieces, four nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 2015; twin brothers, Dean and Dale Nilges; and brother-in-law, Calvin Hansmeier.

Darlene’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center and to St. Croix Hospice during her final weeks.

