Beef Producer Forums to be Offered

The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering a series of forums for local beef producers that will focus on beef markets and economics. Four meetings will be held from Feb. 24 through March 2.

Iowa State University extension beef specialists are coordinating the forums focusing on timely topics for beef producers including risk management, pricing and market issues.

Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist at Iowa State, will speak at each location with specific topics for each. Market outlook, risk management, beef pricing from the producer to the consumer, competitive and transparent market proposals and USDA market reports are among the topics.

Extension beef specialists will also review Iowa feedlot performance data.

Meeting times and arrangements vary by location. For more information on the individual meetings, reach each contact person listed below.