Beef Producer Forums to be Offered
The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering a series of forums for local beef producers that will focus on beef markets and economics. Four meetings will be held from Feb. 24 through March 2.
Iowa State University extension beef specialists are coordinating the forums focusing on timely topics for beef producers including risk management, pricing and market issues.
Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist at Iowa State, will speak at each location with specific topics for each. Market outlook, risk management, beef pricing from the producer to the consumer, competitive and transparent market proposals and USDA market reports are among the topics.
Extension beef specialists will also review Iowa feedlot performance data.
Meeting times and arrangements vary by location. For more information on the individual meetings, reach each contact person listed below.
- Thursday, Feb. 24. 6:30 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Scott County office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Meal provided. Advance registration is required by Feb. 15 for meal count. Contact the office at 563-359-7577 to register.
- Friday, Feb. 25. 9:30 a.m. at the New Vienna Fire Station, 7271 Columbus St., New Vienna. No preregistration needed.
- Monday, Feb 28. 10 a.m. to noon at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 211 Indorf Ave., Holstein. Lunch to follow. Register by Feb. 23 by calling 712-225-6196.
- Wednesday, March 2. 1:30-4 p.m. Wallace Learning Center, 53020 Hitchcock Ave., Lewis. Preregistrations are requested by contacting the ISU Extension and Outreach Cass County office at 712-243-1132 or the ISU Extension and Outreach East Pottawattamie County office at 712-482-6449.