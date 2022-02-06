Wright Board to Hold Hearing on Tax Levy

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will open their weekly meeting with a discussion on the current state of the pandemic in their county. The county has just 49 positive cases which is showing a downward trend. Only 14% of the tests taken were positive.

Wright County Treasurer Peggy Schluttenhofer will present the board with a letter from the U. S. Fish and Wildlife requesting an abatement of drainage assessment and taken off of the list. The board must approve the proposed changes.

Discussion on how federal money from the American Rescue Plan is to be disbursed among departments has brought about a resolution which the board must approve. The board will act on that resolution.

Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board regarding the roads and what repairs and projects are needed in the near future.

After much discussion and meetings with department heads, the board is asking the public to offer opinions on a proposed maximum property tax levy. The hearing must be completed before the board can schedule a hearing date for the new fiscal year budget. That date is expected to be March 14th at 9:30am.