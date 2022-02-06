Worth County Board to Meet Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood. They will hear from Secondary Roads Engineer Richard Brumm concerning the current state of secondary roads in the county. They will then hear from the county Drainage Clerk who will explain the current status of drainage districts in the county.

The board will then concern themselves with election matters. They will review a precinct combination between Northwood and the county. This will be followed by the possible approval of a resolution which allows for the proposed redistricting.

Worth County Commissioner of Elections Jacki Backhaus will ask the board to approve the purchase of election equipment for future elections.

The board will have to make appointments to various committees. These include the NIACOG Economic Interests and Revolving Loan Fund Committee, the County Eminent Domain Compensation Board, and the Worth County Board of Public Health.

Other issues facing the board are a possible need to revise the Urban Renewal Plan and hearing from John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association.