Hancock Board to Consider K9 Replacement

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will have a very short agenda on Monday. At 9:05 am they will hold a public forum allowing those from the public in attendance to offer opinions or concerns facing the county.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will offer a report on the current state of secondary roads in the county including repairs, snow removal, and planned projects.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will address the board on needed work in drainage districts and an update on the success of increasing the bounty for beavers damming up drainage lines.

Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes will address the board on the need to consider a replacement K9. The board may move forward with finding a new K9 officer for the county.