Soil Fertility Workshop Offered

Farmers wishing to maximize the profits from their fertilizer dollars will want to attend the workshop at Water’s Edge Nature Center in Algona hosted by Iowa State University. The workshops are designed to help farmers understand their current soil nutrient situation, the amount their crops are using in a growing season, and what needs to be added.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is $40 and includes publications, copies of presentations, and refreshments. Registrants should contact the Kossuth County Extension Office to register for the workshop. Registration fees for in-person workshops may be paid in advance or on the day of the program. Enrollment is limited to the first 20 registrants.

Please call the Kossuth County Extension Office at 515-295-2469 with any questions