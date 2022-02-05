Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction and CIC Courses Offered

Hancock County Extension Office is offering two Private Pesticide Applicator continuing instruction courses.

Two sessions will be in Garner on February 10, USDA Service Center, 255 U.S. Hwy. 69, Garner, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feel free to register for whichever course best fits your schedule.

The fee for this program is $20.00 and you must preregister. Our county accepts the following forms of payment: Cash or Check (made out to Hancock County Extension). Please call the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856 with any questions.