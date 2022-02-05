Iowa Brewers Guild Announces Twelfth Annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival

The Iowa Brewers Guild announces the twelfth annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival on Saturday, June 4 from 12-4 p.m. at Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines. One ticket includes unlimited samples, live music and access to the festival grounds with shade tents, a music stage, space to relax, and a variety of food trucks.

“This is truly a showcase of the best of Iowa craft brewing,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director Noreen Otto, “each year this summer festival grows, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for these incredible Iowa products.”

Craft breweries and cideries from across Iowa will be set up to sample and chat about their brews including Toppling Goliath, Backpocket Brewing, Marto Brewing Co., Big Grove Brewery, Confluence Brewing, Exile Brewing Co., Jefferson County Ciderworks, Lake Time Brewing, Millstream Brewing Co., SingleSpeed Brewing, Lua Brewing, Pulpit Rock Brewing, Dimensional Brewing, Iowa Brewing Co., Kalona Brewing Co., Keg Creek Brewing, Barn Town Brewing, Lion Bridge Brewing, West O Beer, Dimensional Brewing Co., and more. Additional breweries, live music acts, and regional favorite food trucks will be announced leading up to the festival.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 10th and will be available for purchase via Eventbrite. Free parking will be adjacent to the festival grounds. Information will be available at www.iowabeer.org.

VIP Tickets (includes 1-hour early admission and specialty beer offerings) $60;

General Admission, $45; Designated Driver, $5; All ticket holders must be 21 plus years of age.