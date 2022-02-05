HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Area Sectional Results and District Qualifiers

This article includes the sectional results of all area kids at sectionals in Osage, South Hamilton and Lake Mills. Please scroll down to the sectional results you are looking for; area kids are in bold.
Class 2A Sectional #14 – at Osage
District Qualifiers
106
- 1st Place – Jayson Stevens of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage
113
- 1st Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Andon Barrick of Iowa Falls-Alden
120
- 1st Place – Darren Adams of Osage
- 2nd Place – Charlie Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
126
- 1st Place – Tucker Stangel of Osage
- 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
132
- 1st Place – Anders Kittelson of Osage
- 2nd Place – Tyler LeFevre of Clear Lake
138
- 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Brody Hoversten of Iowa Falls-Alden
145
- 1st Place – Max Gast of Osage
- 2nd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont
152
- 1st Place – Chase Thomas of Osage
- 2nd Place – Parker Moritz of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
160
- 1st Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Nick Fox of Osage
170
- 1st Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
182
- 1st Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Kaleb Hambly of Clear Lake
195
- 1st Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
- 2nd Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
220
- 1st Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
- 2nd Place – Gabe Hadwiger of Iowa Falls-Alden
285
- 1st Place – Carter Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
- 2nd Place – Mac Muller of Osage
Team Scores – BOLD = advances to regional duals
|1
|Osage, IA
|Osage, IA (GET)
|OSAG
|14
|265.0
|2
|Hampton-Dumont, IA
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL, IA (GET)
|HADU
|14
|241.0
|3
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, IA
|Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET)
|GHV
|12
|140.0
|4
|Forest City, IA
|Forest City, IA (GET)
|FOCI
|12
|130.0
|5
|Clear Lake, IA
|Clear Lake, IA (GET)
|CLLA
|11
|122.5
|6
|Iowa Falls-Alden, IA
|Iowa Falls-Alden, IA (GET)
|IFA
|9
|111.0
Class 1A Sectional #3 – at Lake Mills
District Qualifiers
106
- 1st Place – Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Dawson Jacobsen of Central Springs
113
- 1st Place – Hayden Helgeson of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork
120
- 1st Place – Liam Stockberger of Newman Catholic
- 2nd Place – Lane Abbas of Agwsr
126
- 1st Place – Alex Bosch of Newman Catholic
- 2nd Place – Noah Clikeman of Agwsr
132
- 1st Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Kaden Abbas of Agws
138
- 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Bo Gerbracht of Agws
145
-
- 1st Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
- 2nd Place – Hayden Brua of Lake Mills
152
- 1st Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Dillon Blickenderfer of Central Spring
160
-
- 1st Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – Beau Kaufman of Lake Mills
170
- 1st Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills
182
- 1st Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – Ben Navratil of Central Springs
195
-
- 1st Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic
- 2nd Place – Nathanial Contreras of Central Springs
220
- 1st Place – Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills
- 2nd Place – Marshal Schlader of Rockford
285
-
- 1st Place – Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett
- 2nd Place – Tate Miller of Agwsr
Team Scores – BOLD = advances to regional duals
|Team
|Season Team
|Abbr
|Count
|Points
|1
|Central Springs, IA
|Central Springs, IA (GET)
|CESP
|13
|220.0
|2
|Lake Mills, IA
|Lake Mills, IA (GET)
|LAMI
|14
|199.0
|3
|Newman Catholic, IA
|Newman Catholic, IA (GET)
|NECA
|13
|174.5
|4
|Agwsr, IA
|AGWSR, IA (GET)
|AGWS
|12
|158.5
|5
|Northwood-Kensett, IA
|Northwood-Kensett, IA (GET)
|NOKE
|10
|156.0
|6
|Rockford, IA
|Rockford, IA (GET)
|ROCK
|7
|71.0
|7
|West Fork, IA
|West Fork, Sheffield, IA (GET)
|WEFO
|6
|54.0
Class 1A Sectional #5 – at South Hamilton
District Qualifiers
106
- 1st Place – Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Ethan Preston of North Union
113
- 1st Place – Landon Price of North Union
- 2nd Place – Lincoln Wilcoxon of Emmetsburg
120
- 1st Place – Nic Lowe of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Jacob Larson of West Hancock
126
- 1st Place – Ryerson Boevers of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Keyton Remsburg of South Hamilton
132
- 1st Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
- 2nd Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock
138
- 1st Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Kaden Hanson of Belmond-Klemme
145
- 1st Place – Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Korey Anderson of Eagle Grove
152
- 1st Place – Jace Nelson-Brown of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Creighton Kelly of West Hancock
160
- 1st Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg
170
- 1st Place – Cade Shirk of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Irvin Gomez of West Hancock
182
- 1st Place – Brent Greenfield of South Hamilton
- 2nd Place – Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg
195
- 1st Place – Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Jack Mendoza of Eagle Grove
220
- 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
- 2nd Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove
285
- 1st Place – Gage Jorgenson of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – David Smith of West Hancock
Team Scores – BOLD = advances to regional duals
|1
|Emmetsburg, IA
|Emmetsburg, IA (GET)
|EMME
|14
|248.0
|2
|West Hancock, IA
|West Hancock, Britt, IA (GET)
|WEHA
|13
|212.0
|3
|Eagle Grove, IA
|Eagle Grove, IA (GET)
|EAGR
|10
|153.0
|4
|North Union, IA
|North Union, IA (GET)
|NOUN
|12
|127.0
|5
|South Hamilton, IA
|South Hamilton, IA (GET)
|SOHA
|10
|107.0
|6
|Belmond-Klemme, IA
|Belmond-Klemme, IA (GET)
|BEKL
|8
|78.0
|7
|St. Edmond, IA
|St. Edmond, IA (GET)
|STED
|5
|58.0