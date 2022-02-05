Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Area Sectional Results and District Qualifiers

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal18 seconds agoLast Updated: February 5, 2022
(Erin Brown) Matthew Francis works a switch.

This article includes the sectional results of all area kids at sectionals in Osage, South Hamilton and Lake Mills. Please scroll down to the sectional results you are looking for; area kids are in bold.

 

Class 2A Sectional #14 – at Osage

District Qualifiers

106

  1. 1st Place – Jayson Stevens of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Garrett Tusler of Osage

113

  1. 1st Place – Jack Showalter of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Andon Barrick of Iowa Falls-Alden

120

  1. 1st Place – Darren Adams of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Charlie Showalter of Hampton-Dumont

126

  1. 1st Place – Tucker Stangel of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake

132

  1. 1st Place – Anders Kittelson of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Tyler LeFevre of Clear Lake

138

  1. 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
  2. 2nd Place – Brody Hoversten of Iowa Falls-Alden

145

  1. 1st Place – Max Gast of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Jakyb Kapp of Hampton-Dumont

152

  1. 1st Place – Chase Thomas of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Parker Moritz of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

160

  1. 1st Place – Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Nick Fox of Osage

170

  1. 1st Place – Tate Schmitt of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Jacob Hasler of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

182

  1. 1st Place – Braden Hansen of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Kaleb Hambly of Clear Lake

195

  1. 1st Place – Cole Jeffries of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Isaac Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont

220

  1. 1st Place – Barrett Muller of Osage
  2. 2nd Place – Gabe Hadwiger of Iowa Falls-Alden

285

  1. 1st Place – Carter Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont
  2. 2nd Place – Mac Muller of Osage

Team Scores – BOLD = advances to regional duals 

1 Osage, IA  Osage, IA (GET) OSAG 14 265.0
2 Hampton-Dumont, IA  Hampton-Dumont-CAL, IA (GET) HADU 14 241.0
3 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, IA Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET) GHV 12 140.0
4 Forest City, IA Forest City, IA (GET) FOCI 12 130.0
5 Clear Lake, IA Clear Lake, IA (GET) CLLA 11 122.5
6 Iowa Falls-Alden, IA Iowa Falls-Alden, IA (GET) IFA 9 111.0

 

Class 1A Sectional #3 – at Lake Mills

District Qualifiers

106

  1. 1st Place – Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills
  2. 2nd Place – Dawson Jacobsen of Central Springs

113

  1. 1st Place – Hayden Helgeson of Lake Mills
  2. 2nd Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork

120

  1. 1st Place – Liam Stockberger of Newman Catholic
  2. 2nd Place – Lane Abbas of Agwsr

126

  1. 1st Place – Alex Bosch of Newman Catholic
  2. 2nd Place – Noah Clikeman of Agwsr

132

  1. 1st Place – Brock Mathers of Central Springs
  2. 2nd Place – Kaden Abbas of Agws

138

  1. 1st Place – Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
  2. 2nd Place – Bo Gerbracht of Agws

145

    • 1st Place – Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
    • 2nd Place – Hayden Brua of Lake Mills

152

  1. 1st Place – Alex Beaty of Lake Mills
  2. 2nd Place – Dillon Blickenderfer of Central Spring

160

    • 1st Place – Josiah Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
    • 2nd Place – Beau Kaufman of Lake Mills

170

  1. 1st Place – Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett
  2. 2nd Place – Brett Peterson of Lake Mills

182

  1. 1st Place – Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett
  2. 2nd Place – Ben Navratil of Central Springs

195

    • 1st Place – Holden Hensley of Newman Catholic
    • 2nd Place – Nathanial Contreras of Central Springs

220

  1. 1st Place – Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills
  2. 2nd Place – Marshal Schlader of Rockford

285

    • 1st Place – Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett
    • 2nd Place – Tate Miller of Agwsr

Team Scores – BOLD = advances to regional duals 

Team Season Team Abbr Count Points
1 Central Springs, IA  Central Springs, IA (GET) CESP 13 220.0
2 Lake Mills, IA Lake Mills, IA (GET) LAMI 14 199.0
3 Newman Catholic, IA Newman Catholic, IA (GET) NECA 13 174.5
4 Agwsr, IA AGWSR, IA (GET) AGWS 12 158.5
5 Northwood-Kensett, IA Northwood-Kensett, IA (GET) NOKE 10 156.0
6 Rockford, IA Rockford, IA (GET) ROCK 7 71.0
7 West Fork, IA West Fork, Sheffield, IA (GET) WEFO 6 54.0

Class 1A Sectional #5 – at South Hamilton

District Qualifiers

106

  1. 1st Place – Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove
  2. 2nd Place – Ethan Preston of North Union

113

  1. 1st Place – Landon Price of North Union
  2. 2nd Place – Lincoln Wilcoxon of Emmetsburg

120

  1. 1st Place – Nic Lowe of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Jacob Larson of West Hancock

126

  1. 1st Place – Ryerson Boevers of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Keyton Remsburg of South Hamilton

132

  1. 1st Place – Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
  2. 2nd Place – Matt Larson of West Hancock

138

  1. 1st Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock
  2. 2nd Place – Kaden Hanson of Belmond-Klemme

145

  1. 1st Place – Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Korey Anderson of Eagle Grove

152

  1. 1st Place – Jace Nelson-Brown of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Creighton Kelly of West Hancock

160

  1. 1st Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
  2. 2nd Place – Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg

170

  1. 1st Place – Cade Shirk of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Irvin Gomez of West Hancock

182

  1. 1st Place – Brent Greenfield of South Hamilton
  2. 2nd Place – Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg

195

  1. 1st Place – Matthew Wirtz of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – Jack Mendoza of Eagle Grove

220

  1. 1st Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock
  2. 2nd Place – Issac Olson of Eagle Grove

285

  1. 1st Place – Gage Jorgenson of Emmetsburg
  2. 2nd Place – David Smith of West Hancock

Team Scores – BOLD = advances to regional duals 

1 Emmetsburg, IA  Emmetsburg, IA (GET) EMME 14 248.0
2 West Hancock, IA West Hancock, Britt, IA (GET) WEHA 13 212.0
3 Eagle Grove, IA Eagle Grove, IA (GET) EAGR 10 153.0
4 North Union, IA North Union, IA (GET) NOUN 12 127.0
5 South Hamilton, IA South Hamilton, IA (GET) SOHA 10 107.0
6 Belmond-Klemme, IA Belmond-Klemme, IA (GET) BEKL 8 78.0
7 St. Edmond, IA St. Edmond, IA (GET) STED 5 58.0

 

