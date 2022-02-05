North Iowa Outdoors: Rice Lake Fishing Tournament a Success at Rice Lake

On Saturday, January 29th, the Winnebago County Conservation Board hosted the Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest at Rice Lake State Park, south of Lake Mills. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 20s greeted the 50 participants as they tried their luck at the lake. The WCCB provided equipment for people who needed it, drilled holes for people, and provided instruction to those who were new to ice-fishing.

Participants competed in two age divisions, a Youth Division (15 and under) and an Adult Division (16 and over). In each division, prizes were awarded for the first fish caught, as well as the three largest fish. All of the fish caught were perch and bluegills.

In the Youth Division, Tucker Koch of Lake Mills caught the first fish. The largest fish was 9” and was caught by 14-year-old Royce Peterson of Lake Mills. Patrick Flo, 9, of Thompson snagged the second-largest fish, while 7-year-old Emmy Olson of Lake Mills placed third.

In the Adult Division, Nathan Gambell of Forest City brought in the first fish, while Ethan Troe of Forest City brought in the largest fish, measuring 9.25”. Dave Imer of Lake Mills placed second and Damien Sanchez of Los Angeles, CA, came in third. (Yes, that LA!)

The WCCB would like to thank Clear Lake Bait and Tackle, as well as Bomgaar’s of Forest City, for donating prizes to the Contest. The WCCB would also like to thank all the participants who traveled to Rice Lake to enjoy an afternoon of ice-fishing!