Waldorf gets their guy, Lake Mills’, Abele inks with the Warriors

High-caliber transfers have been a hit with the Waldorf football team under Will Finley, but this signing day, Waldorf is celebrating a recruiting win in their backyard. The cause for that celebration is Lake Mills’ two-time all-state wideout, Kadin Abele, who announced he is staying home to continue playing football at Waldorf University.

Abele made it official yesterday when he signed his national letter of intent in front of family, teammates, coaching, and friends. This past fall, he caught 33 passes for 858 yards and 13 touchdowns, while last year, he had 17 receptions for 497 yards and six touchdowns. Humbly, Abele credited his teammates and coaches for helping him succeed.

Waldorf coach Will Finley joked that coach (Jake) Riederer and himself moved to Lake Mills. According to Finley, the coaches spent hours and days making Kadin feel comfortable at home because he was “number one on our board.”

Before Abele trades gold for black, he still has things to accomplish at Lake Mills. That includes a conference basketball championship and reaching the state tournament for the third year in a row. In July, Abele will compete in the Iowa Shrine Bowl, an all-star game for high school football players in Iowa, competing for the North squad. He then will join Waldorf for fall camp to prepare for his freshman season. Abele is expected to make an immediate impact, and he thanks the coaches for giving him the opportunity for that.

Kadin will be joined by 23 other local high school talents Waldorf signed on Wednesday, including Forest City’s Carter Bruckhoff, GHV’s Rafe VanDusseldorp, Belmond-Klemme’s Clayton Pletsch, North Union’s Aidan Fries, and Clear Lake’s Jacob Schoby. Abele said that he has talked with VanDusseldorp and Bruckhoff since making his decision.

Most importantly, Abele said he wants to help the team win and stay on top of his academics to help him in whatever he pursues in the future.