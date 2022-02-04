Feenstra, Iowa Delegation Urge Biden to Grant Much-Needed Disaster Relief for December’s Severe Storms

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Hull joined the entire Iowa congressional delegation in urging President Joe Biden to promptly grant Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for federal disaster assistance in 25 Iowa counties, 15 of which are in the 4th Congressional District.

These counties were among the hardest hit by the rare severe storms that rolled through Iowa last December, which produced an intense line of rapidly moving severe thunderstorms. These thunderstorms brought hurricane-force wind gusts and resulted in 43 confirmed tornadoes – a new single day tornado record for Iowa.

“The Governor determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments, and supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster,” the lawmakers wrote.

Public Assistance was specifically requested for the following 4th District counties: Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Emmet, Floyd, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, and Wright.