Twyla F. (Stadtlander) Rockow
Twyla F. (Stadtlander) Rockow, 75, of Belmond passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Memorials may be directed to the Belmond VFW or Belmond Boy Scouts Troop #16.
