Twyla F. (Stadtlander) Rockow, 75, of Belmond passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Memorials may be directed to the Belmond VFW or Belmond Boy Scouts Troop #16.

