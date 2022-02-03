HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The IGHSAU has released regional pairings

Regional pairings for 1A, 2A, and 3A were released this afternoon by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The pairings for local teams are below, while you can click here for the complete brackets.

Class 1A

First-round games are on February 10th, with other rounds on the 15th, 18th and 23rd.

KIOW will cover the North Iowa game at St. Ansgar on the 10th by clicking here.

Class 2A

Region 3

February 15th at 7:00 PM Belmond-Klemme vs. Central Springs – LIVE on KIOW 107.3 FM

winner to face either Dike-New Hartford or Eagle Grove/Ogden.

February 15th at 7:00 PM Lake Mills at South Hamilton – LIVE on the Lake Mills stream

winner to face either West Fork or South Hardin/East Marshall at West Fork.

Region 2

February 15th at 7:00 PM West Hancock vs. Manson-NW Webster/East Sac County – LIVE on b103/stream

Winner to face either Emmetsburg or South Central Calhoun in Britt.

February 15th at 7:00 PM North Union to host Sioux Central.

winner to face Sibley-Ocheyedan or Hartley-Melvin-Sandborn/Alta Aurelia

Class 3A

Region 1

February 12th, 7:00 PM Forest City to host Algona – LIVE on KIOW/stream

winner to face winner of GHV and Pocahontas Area in Forest City

February 12th, 7:00 PM GHV at Pocahontas Area – LIVE on the KHAM steam and b103 103.1 FM

winner to face Forest City or Algona in Forest City.