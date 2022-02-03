Ernst Brings Iowans’ Concerns on Inflation, Supply Chains to Washington, Says “We need to do better.”

After visiting with small businesses, farmers, and students in 13 counties over four days last week as part of her 99 County Tour, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) brought Iowans’ voices to Washington today, sharing their concerns and the issues they’re facing as a consequence of the Biden administration’s reckless federal spending spree.

Ernst noted she heard from local business leaders in Oskaloosa about inflation’s impact on growth and ability to maintain payroll, particularly in rural communities. She also highlighted a furniture business in Jones County that, due to supply chain issues, had bare shelves and faced higher costs.

Ernst said that she will be introducing legislation titled the Providing Reports on Inflation Costs and Economic Impact (PRICE) Act to require all proposed spending by the federal government to include a report detailing the impact on prices and paychecks.